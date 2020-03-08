The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released its activity report for February 2020. The office:
- Processed 95 civil actions and served documents to 53 defendants related to civil actions;
- Posted six real estate sales and served papers related to three real estate sales;
- Processed six personal property actions and served documents to six defendants involving a personal property action;
- Processed three protection-from-abuse violations and served papers related to 11 protection-from-abuse orders;
- Processed 130 licenses to carry a concealed weapon;
- Served 14 warrants and made 32 traffic stops;
- Transported 60 county inmates and five SCI Greene inmates.