GREENE COUNTY SIGN
Buy Now

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released its activity report for February 2020. The office:

  • Processed 95 civil actions and served documents to 53 defendants related to civil actions;
  • Posted six real estate sales and served papers related to three real estate sales;
  • Processed six personal property actions and served documents to six defendants involving a personal property action;
  • Processed three protection-from-abuse violations and served papers related to 11 protection-from-abuse orders;
  • Processed 130 licenses to carry a concealed weapon;
  • Served 14 warrants and made 32 traffic stops;
  • Transported 60 county inmates and five SCI Greene inmates.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription