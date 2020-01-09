The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for December, with totals for 2019. The office:

  • Served documents to 24 defendants related to civil actions;
  • Served papers related to seven real estate sales;
  • Processed one personal property actions;
  • Served papers related to five protection-from-abuse orders, with a year total of 99;
  • Processed one license to sell firearms and 79 licenses to carry concealed weapon, with a year total of 1,199 concealed carry licenses;
  • Served 10 warrants, with a year total of 152;
  • Made 40 traffic stops, with a year total of 192;

Transported 49 county inmates, with a year total of 618.

