The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for December, with totals for 2019. The office:
- Served documents to 24 defendants related to civil actions;
- Served papers related to seven real estate sales;
- Processed one personal property actions;
- Served papers related to five protection-from-abuse orders, with a year total of 99;
- Processed one license to sell firearms and 79 licenses to carry concealed weapon, with a year total of 1,199 concealed carry licenses;
- Served 10 warrants, with a year total of 152;
- Made 40 traffic stops, with a year total of 192;
Transported 49 county inmates, with a year total of 618.