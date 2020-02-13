The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for November. The office:
- Processed 19 civil actions and served documents to 24 defendants related to civil actions;
- Posted five real estate sales and served papers related to 10 real estate sales;
- Served documents to one defendant involving a personal property action;
- Processed 20 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to 12 protection-from-abuse orders;
- Processed 131 licenses to carry a concealed weapon and two license to sell firearms;
- Served 65 warrants and made 50 traffic stops;
- Transported 61 inmates.