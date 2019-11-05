news2.JPG

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for October. The office:

  • Processed 58 civil actions and served documents to 42 defendants related to civil actions;
  • Served papers related to two real estate sales;
  • Processed four personal property actions and served documents to two defendants involving a personal property action;
  • Processed 17 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to nine protection-from-abuse orders;
  • Processed 143 licenses to carry concealed weapon, and two licenses to sell firearms;
  • Served 13 warrants and made 26 traffic stops;

Transported six state prison inmates and made 56 county inmate transports.

