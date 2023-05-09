Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms is in stable condition after a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon left him with numerous injuries.
Brittney Simms, Marcus’ wife, said he was out on an afternoon ride with friends in Dunkard Township when the crash occurred. Simms was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Bobtown and Dunkard Township Fire Department Chief Brian McCorkle said the accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bobtown Road and Williamson Hill Road.
EMS Southwest and the sheriff’s department also responded to the scene.
Simms required surgery because of a broken vertebrae in his neck, his wife said. He also suffered a concussion, broken right orbital bone, broken sternum, broken ribs, broken hand and a broken toe.
Brittney said her husband has no memory of the accident, and that nobody else was involved.
Simms was wearing protective gear, she said.
“Luckily, he had a helmet on. A helmet is 1,000% what saved his life,” Brittney said.
Simms underwent surgery Sunday, and began physical therapy Monday. His wife said there is no timeline for his recovery.
“It’s just a day-by-day type of thing,” she said.
Brittney added that she hopes the incident encourages other motorcyclists to take proper precautions when riding.
“Wear a helmet,” she said. “I cannot advocate enough how much the helmet saved his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.