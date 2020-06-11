Greene County had two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the rural area's total to 30.
Washington County saw no changes with the virus, with its total remaining at 151 as the state's death toll from the disease continued to rise.
Pennsylvania had 51 new deaths Thursday, bringing the total number to 6,113 as all of the counties in the state were in phased reopening stages.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take prehcautions to protect against COVID-19, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
“Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system.”
Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose by 467 Thursday to 77,313 since late March, Levine said.
Allegheny County experienced one new death Thursday. The total number of deaths there reached 173.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced $625 million will be available to Pennsylvania counties under Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in the form of block grants administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
This money can be used to offset the cost of direct county COVID-19 response, assist municipalities with COVID-19 response and planning efforts, fund nonprofit assistance programs and deploy broadband to unserved or underserved areas.
Eligible expenditures must have been made between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Applications for the money need to be received by June 16. For more information contact DCED customer service at 1-800-379-7448 or ra-dcedcs@pa.gov.