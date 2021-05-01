Greene County is looking for more poll workers for the May 18 primary.
Poll workers, who are paid for the day, must be registered to vote, must be available to work the full day and cannot be a government employee or official.
Before Election Day, poll workers must attend one class, which will be held at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 3, 4, and 5 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. People can register online for the classes, which are limited to 30 participants.
Anyone interested may fill out the state Poll Worker Interest Form on the Greene County Elections Office website or call the office at 724-852-5230.