The Central Greene and West Greene school districts were each recently awarded safe school targeted grants to help districts with any safety and security-related equipment needs,
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Fayette/Greene/Washington, said the competitive 2019-20 Safe Schools Targeted Grants from the state Department of Education are awarded to schools to prevent and reduce violent incidents, purchase needed equipment and provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers.
Central Greene School District received $23,686 and West Greene School District received $20,000, a news release from Snyder’s office said.
“These funds will help our districts in their ongoing efforts to keep our school students and teachers safe and secure and focus on learning,” Snyder said.
This funding is part of the $7.3 million in school safety grants the Pennsylvania Department of Education is awarding to both public school districts and nonpublic schools throughout the commonwealth.