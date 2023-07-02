Road closure planned in Deemston

 

A portion of Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) will be closed between Sawmill Road and Martin Road in Gray Township in Greene County. The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and is anticipated to remain in place through 12 a.m. on July 11, weather dependent.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure, erect a precast concrete box culvert bridge and replace the roadway over the culvert.

