A portion of Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) will be closed between Sawmill Road and Martin Road in Gray Township in Greene County. The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. and is anticipated to remain in place through 12 a.m. on July 11, weather dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure, erect a precast concrete box culvert bridge and replace the roadway over the culvert.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing PA Route 21, PA Route 18, WV Route 69, US Route 250, WV Route 89 and PA Route 21.
Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons will be performing the work.
This work is part of a $1.09 million project to replace the existing structure carrying Route 21 over Grinnage Run with a precast concrete box culvert bridge. The project is anticipated to be completed in August.
In addition, a portion of Route 4017 (West Run Road) between Hopewell Ridge Road and Patterson Creek Road in Morris Township is scheduled to be closed for railroad crossing maintenance work. The closure will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. and is anticipated to continue until July 9 at 5 p.m., weather dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad Company to perform railroad crossing maintenance activities, including tie replacement, track surfacing and paving.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 18 (Browns Creek Road), Route 21 (W. Roy Furman Highway) and Route 4017 (West Run Road).
