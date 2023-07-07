PennDOT recently announced that Route 4010 (Grange Road) between Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) and Route 4015 (Stringtown Road) in Gray Township would be closed starting Thursday. Work is anticipated to continue through early August, weather and operational dependent.
This closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs.
