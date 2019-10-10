The Greene County commissioners are receiving $50,000 from the federal government to study the county’s broadband service.

The Appalachian Regional Commission announced the grant Tuesday as part of a total of $44.4 million it was distributing to governments, nonprofits and other entities in nine states as part of the POWER Initiative.

POWER – which stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization – is aimed at offsetting the economic effects of the ongoing demise of the coal industry.

ARC said in a summary of the Greene project that the county identified a need for expanded broadband access when it developed a new comprehensive plan last year.

“The feasibility study will review the county’s broadband assets, conduct a field survey of existing broadband access, determine customer demand, identify the best technology options for service gaps, and develop an implementation matrix,” according to the agency.

