Greene County has received $800,000 through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) program.
The grant will fund the program Greene County Rehabilitating Existing Properties and Accessibility Improvements for Residents (REPAIR). The program will provide deferred loans to low-to-moderate income homeowners living in Greene County. Upon compliance, this loan will convert to a grant.
Funds will be used to repair owner-occupied homes and the Warm Nights House, a temporary shelter located at the Greene County Fairgrounds. It will bring these properties into code compliance. It will also allow for accessibility modifications and provide up to two replacement modular homes for homes that cannot be reasonably rehabilitated due to extensive structural defects.
There are 13 rehabilitation projects underway through the Greene County Home Investment Partnership (HOME) program. That is another owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program. REPAIR will expand services to residents who would not meet the lowest income guidelines which are required under HOME.
These projects will be completed by the end of the year. Only owner-occupied homes located in Greene County are eligible for these programs. The programs are available on a first come, first served basis until funds are depleted.
For additional information, contact Crystal Simmons at csimmons@co.greene.pa.us, Nikki Mickens at nmickens@co.greene.pa.us, or call 724-852-5260.