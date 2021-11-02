Greene County has been awarded $500,000 in federal funding to assist homeowners with home improvements and repairs.
According to a press release from the county, the money comes from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and will provide qualified homeowners with forgivable, no interest loans to help fix various issues. Among those are roof issues; health and safety issues; updates to furnaces, electrical, or plumbing systems, and other repairs to “preserve, improve, and stabilize the current housing stock in Greene County,” according to the press release.
The program is also meant to provide opportunities for qualified contractors. Contractors can apply to be part of the program and their contact information will be provided to homeowners to solicit bids, according to the press release.
The county hopes to have projects underway this fall. The full list of required qualifications and contractor applications can be found at co.greene.pa.us.
Those interested in the program can contact the HOME Program Office at 724-852-5260 or email CDBGhome@co.greene.pa.us.