State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants totaling more than $1.6 million have been secured for two projects in Greene County.
A $1 million grant goes to the Smart Sands’ transloading facility in Waynesburg to be used for excavation, construction of access roads and rail subgrade. It will also pay for labor and materials to dismantle, haul and reassemble silos, a bucket elevator scale and other belts. A portion of the budget is dedicated to rail construction, which includes the laying of rail and turnouts.
The second grant of $634,726 will support renovations to the first floor of the Stewart Science Building at Waynesburg University.
The funded project includes general renovation, installation of sprinklers, mechanical and electrical systems and wiring to support growing information technology demands. Additionally, the clinical simulation space will receive new ceilings, energy-efficient lighting, upgraded infrastructure and wiring, and HVAC. The project also includes design, permitting and administration as match funding to be provided by the university.
