The Greene County Re-Entry Conference and Community Resource and Job Fair is scheduled for Friday at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road in Waynesburg.
The conference provides those affected by the criminal justice system with opportunities, resources and assistance in a variety of areas. Topics to be covered include expungement, job applications, employment and training opportunities, housing and legal services, and community resources and programs. Participants will also be able to submit on-site applications with employers.
Admission is free, with sign-in from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The conference will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a light breakfast will be provided.
For questions or additional information, contact Arlene Nicolella 724-229-5083 or anicolella@washingtongreene.org
