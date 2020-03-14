John Kingston and Michael Kraus
Greene County Prison Warden John Kingston, left, is shown with deputy Michael Kraus outside the prison in Franklin Township.

 Mike Jones

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, all types of contact visits with the inmate population at Greene County Prison have been suspended until further notice.

That includes volunteers, other county employees, attorneys, outside law enforcement conducting interviews, friends and family members of inmates.

Agencies that require meetings with inmates can still conduct those meetings, although meetings will take place in the screened visiting area so that there is no direct contact with the inmate population.

Individuals who enter the facility for the purpose of conducting a screened visit will be subject to a COVID-19 visiting questionnaire that will determine if the person entering the facility is permitted to go ahead with a screened visit. Those who do not pass the questionnaire shall be denied entrance to the facility.

For more information, email Warden John Kingston at jkingston@co.greene.pa.us.

Multimedia Reporter

Staff writer Harry Funk

