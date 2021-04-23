A man and woman in their 70s were swindled out of more than $100,000 through fake Facebook accounts pretending to be people they knew, state police said.
The fake accounts led the victims from Washington Township, who were not identified, into believing they were with the federal tax bureau over several months last year.
The money was sent to the account holders using Bitcoin, Google gift cards and cash, police said.
The investigation involved scammers in several states and possibly foreign countries.