The Greene County government continues tracking updates on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 from state and national agencies, and is putting measures in place to impede the spread of the pathogen.
On Sunday, county commissioners and key staff members met and received an update from medical professionals on the coronavirus situation in the local area. They will continue assessment and coordination Monday morning with scheduled meetings and information provided by relevant state organizations, partners and cooperating agencies, according to a statement provided by commissioners.
The county has increased the frequency of cleaning public spaces, and officials encourage increased protective activities such as frequent washing of hands, social distancing and self-quarantine. They urge everyone to follow the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Individual efforts are the key to slowing the exposure rate of this virus, so requirements do not exceed medical response and treatment capacities,” the commissioners stated. “We continue to validate needs and resources available and are considering where, when and how we can best support our residents, partners and cooperating agencies.
“Transportation, nutritional services, activities at senior centers and other topics have been discussed in conjunction with the continued support of our at-risk population balanced with the acceptable exposure rate to the virus. We anticipate a solid understanding of our future requirements in this very fluid situation by Monday afternoon.”
The commissioners assured that the top priority is the safety, health and welfare of county residents, employees and visitors.
For relevant county activities, changes and further information as it becomes available, visit www/co.greene.pa.us/corona.
