A Greene County man has been charged with multiple felonies relating to child porn that police allegedly found on his phone and tablet.
Donald Eugene Victor, 55, of 207 Mountainview Gardens, Franklin Township, faces charges of exploitation of children, three counts of possession of child pornography and identity theft following an investigation that began in March.
According to court documents, on March 26, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified an IP address at Victor’s residence as a possible source of child pornography. It notified North Strabane Township police Officer Gary Sherer, who is part of the Pennsylvania Crimes Against Children Task Force.
On June 12, the Pennsylvania task force went to Victor’s residence to obtain the electronics, on which was found “three separate groupings” of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the sexually explicit images were of girls ranging from 4 to 12 years old.
Police said Victor also posed as a 14-year-old Franklin Township girl, using images from the youth’s Facebook account to create a fake one. Police said he used the fake account to pose as her while having sexual conversations with men across the country.
State police took over the investigation from the task force on Wednesday before filing charges Thursday. A warrant was issued for Victor’s arrest.