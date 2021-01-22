A Greene County man died following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 79 South in Amwell Township.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco's office identified the victim as Timothy J. Hardin, 54, of Jefferson.
Hardin was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m at Washington Hospital, Warco said. The cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation.
He was traveling north about 6 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer.
State police said Hardin's vehicle struck a ditch before crashing into the trailer's rear axel. The axel later fell off of the trailer in the middle of the highway, police said.
The trucker, John E. Berry, 62, of McConnelsville, Ohio, was not injured.
The crash closed the southbound lanes of travel for nearly four hours, police said.