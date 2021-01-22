Generic Police Car
Buy Now

A Greene County man died following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 79 South in Amwell Township.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco's office identified the victim as Timothy J. Hardin, 54, of Jefferson.

Hardin was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m at Washington Hospital, Warco said. The cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation.

He was traveling north about 6 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer.

State police said Hardin's vehicle struck a ditch before crashing into the trailer's rear axel. The axel later fell off of the trailer in the middle of the highway, police said.

The trucker, John E. Berry, 62, of McConnelsville, Ohio, was not injured.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of travel for nearly four hours, police said.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In