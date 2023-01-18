A Washington Township man was killed after firing shots at state police troopers who were there to serve a warrant for his arrest.
Police were called Tuesday to the Greene County home of Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, 334 Water Dam Road, shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving reports he had fired a gun at a family member.
State police filed a criminal complaint with District Judge Lee Watson's office, charging Fonner with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, and obtained the arrest warrant.
According to the complaint, Fonner was suffering from a mental illness and had not taken his medication in several days. Family members were seeking an involuntary commitment after he fired a rifle around his home and refused to stop, court documents state.
When a relative came to try to calm Fonner, he ran into his residence, came back out with a rifle and fired six shots, according to the complaint.
Fonner refused to leave the house when state police arrived to arrest him, and the state police Special Emergency Response Team was called.
Police said that around midnight, Fonner began firing weapons from inside the house, and troopers returned fire. Police found Fonner dead when they entered the home.
Police did not specify Fonner's cause of death.
State police continue to investigate the incident.
