A Greene County man was arrested Thursday on charges he performed a sex act on a 15-year-old girl in his residence this year.
State police said Caleb Isaac Lucey, 38, of Claylick Road, Richhill Township, confessed to the sexual assault while being questioned in the case Wednesday, court records show.
Charging documents indicate the girl was assaulted by him three times between March and June.
Lucey accused the victim of making physical and verbal advances before he engaged in sex with her, charging documents allege.
He is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
District Judge Lee Watson sent Lucey to Greene County jail on $100,000 bond.