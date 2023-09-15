State police arrested a Greene County man this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
State police arrested a Greene County man this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Gary Lee Black, 60, of Jefferson Township, faces felony charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from an incident on March 15 in which Black is accused of raping a woman in his home in the 300 block of Waterdam Road.
The woman reported the assault to police a couple of days later. Police said she provided text messages between Black and her. According to the complaint, the messages show the woman confronting the suspect about the assault, and Black apologizing.
On Tuesday, police interviewed Black, who gave a different version of events and claimed any sexual activity was consensual.
“When confronted with the text messages, (Black) could not give an answer as to why he had apologized for his actions,” police wrote in the complaint.
He was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge David Balint, who sent him to the Greene County jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
