A Greene County man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh earlier this month on charges he traveled across state lines to engaged in a sexual relationship with a child.
James Jordan, 30, of Waynesburg, is accused of communicating with the child in November 2021 and receiving photographs before allegedly taking the juvenile to West Virginia to engage in sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said Wednesday.
Authorities did not release the child’s age or hometown.
Jordan was indicted Dec. 13 on charges of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and receipt and attempted receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Federal investigators in Pittsburgh were assisted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, Pennsylvania State Police, Waynesburg police, and Lewisburg police in West Virginia. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.