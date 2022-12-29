Court Gavel

A Greene County man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh earlier this month on charges he traveled across state lines to engaged in a sexual relationship with a child.

James Jordan, 30, of Waynesburg, is accused of communicating with the child in November 2021 and receiving photographs before allegedly taking the juvenile to West Virginia to engage in sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung said Wednesday.

