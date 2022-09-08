STATE POLICE

A Greene County man died Monday after falling from the back of a pickup truck, and marked the only fatality to occur over the Labor Day holiday weekend in area covered by state police in Troop B.

Carl David Tucker II, 27, of Gray Township, was riding on an “unsecured load” in the bed of the truck just before 7 p.m. on Stringtown Road in the township, according to state police. He fell out of the truck about 750 feet north of the road’s intersection with Main Street.

