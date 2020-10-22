DONORA – A Greene County man is in custody on accusations he threw a large metal hammer through the windshield of a parked Donora police cruiser early Wednesday.
Police also charged the suspect, Justin Ray McGowan, 30, of Carmichaels, with spitting on a police officer who was driving him to Washington County jail, court records show.
Officer Zachery Powell chased after McGowan upon being told about the damage to the cruiser, which was parked about 12:20 a.m. outside of the police station at 601 Meldon Ave.
McGowan was taken into custody at Fourth Street and Cypress Way and placed in a cell at the station, where he also caused damages, charging documents allege.
Powell had to stop his police cruiser at Interstate 70 and Beau Street in South Strabane Township about 2:30 a.m. after McGowan allegedly spit on his arm and near his face. Police later found damages where McGowan was seated in the car.
McGowan is charged with aggravated assault, institutional vandalism, assault by prisoner, obstruction, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
He is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.