Generic Police Car

A Greene County man is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at another person inside the parking garage connected to the Westmoreland Mall casino near Greensburg while it was packed with patrons during its New Year’s Eve celebration.

Samuel David Smith, 55, of Washington Township, was charged by state police last week following the incident in the early hours of Jan. 1 in the parking garage next to Live! Casino along Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In