A Greene County man was charged Monday with driving his vehicle in circles in a farm field last week, causing $6,900 in damages to soybeans.
State police charged Bruce Lee Green, 33, of Bobtown, with destroying crops, traveling through cultivated land, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, online court records show.
District Judge D. Glenn Bates released Green Tuesday on $20,000 unsecured bond.
Police said the crops were damaged about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 25 at 411 Goslin Road in Jefferson Township. The victim was identified as Joseph Campbell of Rices Landing.