Jason Mihal, who started as the Greene County elections director in January, notified the commissioners last week that he is taking a new job elsewhere in the country, although he agreed to remain in his current position until after the Nov. 7 general election.
That delay in Mihal’s departure is allowing county officials to hopefully hire his replacement soon and have that person train in the office over the next couple of months, Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding said.
“We’re confident that (Mihal) will stay through the November election,” Belding said.
The county posted the advertisement Thursday on an internet jobs site announcing that the full-time position, which lists the annual salary between $43,201 and $45,834, is now open for applications.
“This announcement went out to try to get a replacement on board with the (upcoming) election, unlike some of our previous ones where they were vacant and we’re trying to replace them. It looks like here’s a solid plan in place,” Belding said.
There has been a revolving door for leadership in the Greene County Elections Office ever since the commissioners demoted longtime director Tina Kiger in August 2020. Mihal is the fourth different person to hold the title of elections director since Kiger’s departure.
Mihal could not be reached for comment Friday because he was off, but a worker said he expected him to return to the office Monday. It was not known what job Mihal had accepted or what prompted his decision to seek employment elsewhere.
The advertisement directs county employees who are interested in the position to submit their resumes and cover letters through the human resources department, while external candidates should complete the online application at www.co.greene.pa.us.
