Greene County lawyer Kimberly Pratt has announced her candidacy for the common pleas court seat that has been vacated by Judge Farley Toothman.
Pratt is cross-filing in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. A Carmichaels resident, she has maintained a private practice in Greene County, and has handled family law, real estate, estates, and general civil litigation.
In addition to her practice, Pratt has been a juvenile dependency hearing officer since 2014 and a juvenile delinquency hearing officer since 2018. A 1984 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School, she has a degree in management from Waynesburg University and received a law degree from West Virginia University in 1991. She is a past president of the Greene County Bar Association and a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
She is also a member of St. Matthias Parish and attends St. Hugh Catholic Church in Carmichaels.
Pratt has three daughters, and has sponsored youth sports teams, coached youth cheerleading squads and has been a member of booster organizations for youth activities.
“My objective as judge will be to provide assurance to the citizens of Greene County, and to all the persons who become involved with the legal system in this county, that all matters before the court will be heard in a timely manner, and all decisions rendered will be soundly based on the applicable law,” Pratt said.