WAYNESBURG – Greene County Judge Farley Toothman, who was accused earlier this year of judicial misconduct, will continue his leave of absence from the bench until at least Dec. 18.
Court Administrator Sheila Rode on Thursday issued a one-sentence press release announcing the continued leave for the former president judge, who originally said on Oct. 5 he planned to take a two-week “temporary leave” that has now been extended twice.
Toothman, who was supposed to return to the bench Friday, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment on why he decided to extend his leave of absence. His Pittsburgh-based attorney, Bethann Lloyd, also did not respond to a phone call Thursday.
Toothman’s absence coincides with accusations of judicial misconduct while he was president judge. In May, the state Court of Judicial Discipline filed a 21-count complaint against him, accusing him of violating the state Constitution and code of judicial conduct.
Toothman and his attorney are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference before Judge Jazelle Jones Dec. 4, when witnesses and exhibits will be discussed before his trial. Toothman could be facing a fine, censure, suspension or removal from office. It is not known when the court could render a verdict against Toothman.
The 64-year-old jurist is accused of judicial misconduct in the handling of several cases, including one in which he allegedly interfered with a retail theft investigation into his law clerk at a Waynesburg convenience store in 2017.
He also is accused of interfering with a county probation staff meeting to learn who was handling the probation for a woman, who accused his law clerk of shoplifting at that store, involved in an unrelated lower court case. He sentenced the woman, who was performing community service at the time, to a month in jail for unpaid fines.
Other complaints against him include retaliating against a janitorial employee, and improperly handling a case involving the division of marital property and another over a protection from abuse.
His original announcement to take a temporary leave of absence in early October came less than two months after the state Court of Judicial Discipline declined to allow him to enter a diversionary program for judicial misconduct.
Toothman resigned as president judge on Oct. 31, making way for Judge Lou Dayich to be elevated to that position. Toothman has also announced he does not plan to run for another 10-year term when he is up for retention next year.