Greene County District Attorney David Russo appeared at the defendant’s table Tuesday morning for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to investigate his decision to charge county officials in connection with how the election board handled the ballot order selection process earlier this year.

County Solicitor Robert Eugene Grimm filed a civil suit against Russo on May 12, alleging that misdemeanor charges brought against himself and Commissioner Mike Belding amounted to “willful and gross negligence” of Russo’s duties as district attorney.

