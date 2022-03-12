It’s been exactly one year since a Greene County infant died of a drug overdose after ingesting methamphetamine, and while the investigation into the boy’s death is continuing, no suspects have been charged.
Spencer Lee Timmins died March 12, 2021, at WHS-Greene hospital near Waynesburg in what the Greene County coroner determined was a homicide from acute methamphetamine intoxication.
The boy was just 1 month and 14 days old at the time of his death, according to the coroner’s public report that offers few additional details into the case.
State police Trooper Nicholas Richards, who is leading the inquiry into the child’s death, confirmed the case remains under investigation, but he declined to say if they were close to filing charges.
“It’s an active homicide investigation. We’re still working on the details,” Richards said during a phone interview last week.
It was not known where the child ingested the methamphetamine or how it got into his system.
No obituary for Spencer can be located, although Richards confirmed the identities of the boy’s parents, both of whom were living in the Waynesburg area at the time. The Observer-Reporter is not identifying them since neither has been charged and Richards would not say whether either is under investigation.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo said last week that he met recently with the investigating trooper to review the case, but he declined to reveal any details surrounding the boy’s death.
“This child’s death was tragic and unnecessary,” Russo said. “This case is still under investigation, and I am consulting with the Pennsylvania State Police regarding potential charges in this matter. Once the investigation is concluded, if I believe I can prove criminal culpability or negligence, I will approve the filing of charges against the individuals responsible for the child’s death.”
State police have not released any other information on the case since the child’s death last March.