A fire that occurred last week at Burns Drilling and Excavating, 618 Crabapple Road, Richhill Township, Greene County, was determined by the state police fire marshal to be accidental.
According to a state police news release, the fire started the morning of March 11. Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department had requested the fire marshal investigate. According to the complaint, the structure and its contents, valued at $5,000, were destroyed.
The release did not specify if any injuries were reported.