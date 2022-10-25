A Greene County man is facing allegations of sustained physical abuse against his 6-year-old daughter, including leaving her in a hole in the yard overnight.
State police have charged John Edward Kraft, 50, of Franklin Township, with felonies of aggravated assault, strangulation endangering the welfare of children, false imprisonment, and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Greene County Children and Youth Services first met with the child on Sept. 21 and found severe bruising all over her body, according to the criminal complaint.
During an interview earlier this month, the child told CYS that Kraft would leave her in a hole he dug in the yard when he believed she was lying. The girl’s brother told investigators that she was once left in the hole all night.
The child described other instances of severe physical abuse in which Kraft struck her head off the wall and floor, and choked her, according to the complaint.
Kraft was arraigned on the charges Friday evening before District Judge Lee Watson, who sent him to the Greene County Prison on $125,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 1.
