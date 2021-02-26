A Mount Morris man is facing assault charges after allegedly choking and attacking his daughter inside their Greene County home.
Donald T. Kelley, of 706 Big Shannon Run Road, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Greene County Regional Police, Kelley choked his 17-year-old daughter “to the point of losing consciousness” and slammed her onto her bed during the assault on Monday.
Police were notified by a parent of one of the teen’s friends after the teen sent her friend photos and texts following the assault.
A police officer and a representative from Greene County Children and Youth Services arrived at Kelley’s home, but Kelley resisted questioning and refused to let them talk to the teen.
According to the complaint, police and CYS arranged to contact the teen at school the following day. But on Tuesday, CYS officials notified the police department that the girl did not attend school that day.
Capt. William DeForte and CYS returned to Kelley’s home, but no one was home, the complaint said. Police then issued a warrant for Kelley’s arrest.
DeForte said the photos the girl sent to her friend showed physical marks and injuries on the neck and shoulders consistent with choking, along with physical damage in the room, including a broken lamp and a damaged wall.
Police apprehended Kelley at his home Wednesday afternoon. He was arraigned via video conference by District Judge David Balint and placed in Greene County jail.
DeForte said domestic abuse incidents have increased in Greene County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of COVID-19, a lot of children don’t have the ability to reach out to the community if they’re in trouble,” said DeForte. “I urge anyone with knowledge of something like this occurring to contact us immediately.”
DeForte said a combination of financial, personal, and other challenges have resulted in “a pressure cooker situation.”
“And when the pressure cooker blows, you’re going to have these types of events. We want to offer the public assistance and let them know there are resources available before this happens,” said DeForte.