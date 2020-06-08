Greene County commissioners approved Thursday a cooperative agreement with the Waynesburg Lions Club to present the county’s weekly Farmers Market at the Lions Club Park, starting June 16.
The agreement means the county will move the Farmers Market currently held Wednesdays on High and Church streets in downtown Waynesburg to the club park.
The market will be held every Tuesday through October in conjunction with the Lions Club’s “Sounds of Summer” free concert series, which will also be held on Tuesdays. The market will begin each Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m., while the music series will begin at 6 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater.
Belding said the commissioners received positive responses regarding the move from the vendors who frequent the downtown Waynesburg Wednesday market and added that Bret Moore, county recreation director, has also spoken with various vendors from Washington County’s market to see if they wanted to participate as well.
“It makes sense to bring in to the club park: It’s a nice setting with a larger space for potentially more interested vendors,” Belding said. “We want to increase the opportunities for more local vendors and farmers to set up shop, and since the venue was available, those opportunities presented itself.”
The 2020 “Sounds of Summer” series will feature eight performances from local entertainers and will conclude July 28. The performances and parking will be free of charge.
The schedule is:
- June 16: Square 13
- June 23: Part Time Cowboys
- June 30: Twan and Charelle
- July 7: Lucien Shroyer and students
- July 14: Tom Ankrom and Cole Leathers
- July 21: Chanler Bailey Steel Drums
- July 28: Greg Short and Friends
Lions Club representatives said the family-friendly series is presented as a public service by the club and local sponsors, and the concerts will follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.