The Greene County Fair kicked off Sunday as farmers and 4-H members prepared their animals for a week of shows and sales.
Though the rides weren’t operating yet, the barns were full of activity with animals being moved in and groomed to look their fair best.
Carly Whyte, 17, of Waynesburg, has been in 4-H raising animals to show at the fair since she was 9 years old.
“I’ve always showed sheep, and I’ve done every species at least one or two years,” Whyte said.
This is Whyte’s first year showing a steer, which has been a much more time-consuming project, as they need to be kept for about a year.
“It’s much longer,” Whyte said. “The lambs you keep for a few months.”
Along with the steer, goats and horses, many bring smaller, fluffier creatures to show off.
Siblings Brielle and Deakin Whipkey of Waynesburg have been raising rabbits for several years. At home they have more than 20 rabbits.
“We pretty much just pick out the ones we want, bring them in, and then we groom them here. We pretty much do all the work here,” Brielle, 11, said.
For Deakin, 14, the fair is the best part of raising rabbits.
“I like getting to hang out with people at the fair,” he said.
Tad Hoy, who owns Driftridge Farms in Spraggs, was at the fairgrounds getting his own stall set up. Hoy is the barn superintendent, and helps everyone get organized.
“I’m in charge of making sure everything gets in here and set up,” Hoy said.
While Sunday was a low-key affair and admission was free, the fair will be in full swing today. Rides will open at 5 p.m., and there will be drag racing and the lead line contest at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.
“Now that I’m in here and got the animals in here, I’m feeling pretty good. That’s always the biggest part,” Hoy said. “I’m hoping for a good year.”
