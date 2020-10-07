A large drug bust in Greene County last week resulted in two arrests, with police seizing approximately $75,000 worth of drugs, illegal firearms, and other items.
Police arrested Jonathan Teagarden and his girlfriend, Denise Ellison, at Teagarden’s home at 614 Craynes Run Road, Washington Township, after they served a search warrant there on Thursday.
Detective Justin Adams of the Greene County District Attorney’s Office said police found Teagarden with $1,000 in cash, Xanax bars, and a few bundles of heroin.
Ellison was in another room, where drugs, a handgun, and money were found.
In all, police confiscated 530 loaded stamp bags containing suspected heroin, 390 used stamp bags, fentanyl, approximately 220 grams of methadone, about a quarter ounce of marijuana, about $20,000 in cash, several firearms and other weapons, and about 170 items of miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
Both Teagarden and Ellison were arraigned and placed in Greene County jail. Teagarden was released on bail.
Both face felony charges including possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and possession of firearms.
Involved in the arrest were Greene County District Attorney’s Major Crimes Unit, along with members of Greene County Regional Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.