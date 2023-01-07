A former Greene County employee and current corrections officer at SCI-Fayette state prison are facing felony charges for allegedly forging an eviction notice.
Tiffany Lee Trude, 36, and Thomas Edward Medlick, 44, both of Morgan Township, each face several charges of forgery, tampering with public records and trespassing.
Greene County detectives allege in charging documents that in October, the two presented tenants at 529 5th St. in Mather with the forged documents. Greene County property records indicate the home is owned by Medlick.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators observed that eviction notices were “clearly” not official court documents, with several areas that do not match the language of a legitimate eviction notice.
The tenants also told police that Medlick and Trude had been attempting to get them to vacate the home through other measures, such as changing the locks and entering the property without notice.
Medlick is currently employed as a corrections officer at SCI-Fayette near LaBelle. A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections said Medlick has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.
Trude previously worked at an entry-level position in the Greene County Assessment Office, according to county Commission Chairman Mike Belding. Trude left the job in January 2022 towards the end of her 90-day probationary period, he said.
According to online court records, Trude and Medlick were both arraigned Friday. Their bond was set at $7,500.
