After canceling meetings earlier this month, Greene County commissioners resumed business this week with virtual meetings.
With county offices closed, no one from the public was allowed to attend the meeting, but it was streamed live on Facebook and the county website.
There was also an option to call in to the meeting, and the public was able to ask questions over the phone or on Facebook.
During their Thursday meeting, the commissioners asked that residents who have not responded to the 2020 Census to do so.
“We’re a little bit behind where we want to be,” said Chairman Mike Belding.
Belding said Greene County is at about a 30% response rate. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website, just over 39% of residents in the county have responded.
“It does help with the funding of our county,” said Vice Chairwoman Betsy McClure. “I don’t think people understand that, like so many things about government. They don’t realize it’s a driving force to help get funding.”
The commissioners also voted to amend their emergency declaration for COVID-19 to extend through June 4.
Belding said the emergency declaration will help the county recoup costs they might incur because of the pandemic.
As for when commissioners will return to holding regular meetings with public attendance, Belding was not sure.
“Anyone’s prediction at this time is just a wish,” Belding said. “The whole question is, how do yo get back to normal activity without causing a secondary wave? I’m not even sure the smartest people in the world have the answer to how long this is going to be prolonged.”