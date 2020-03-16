Commissioners in Greene County signed a declaration of disaster emergency on Monday, emphasizing that the action was taken for funding purposes as effects of the COVID-19 pandemic increase over time.
According to a statement released by commissioners, the declaration is not related to the severity or the situation, or to the lack of resources or support available. The action is a requirement for eventual reimbursement in expenses related to the pandemic.
The county has yet to have a confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
For now, county agencies still are accepting walk-in visitors, but officials encourage conducting as much county business as possible via telephone or email. All public meetings will continue to be live-streamed on the county commissioner’s Facebook account.
All human service departments continue operations incorporating directions from their state organizations and increasing the use of telephonic communications. Most services can be provided even while reducing face-to-face activities, according to the statement.
Greene County Jail has suspended all contact visits until further notice, applying to inmate visitors, attorneys, county services, and volunteers.
Regionally, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Inc. announced that effective Tuesday, all senior community centers and senior satellite centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington Counties will suspend operations of all social and recreational activities through March 27. Greene County transportation services will continue to service life-sustaining trips, including medical and food provision.
Updates are being posted at www.co.greene.pa.us, and Greene County Emergency Management can provide additional information pertaining through publicinformation@co.greene.pa.us.
