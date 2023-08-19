Greene River Trail

Greene County commissioners have hired a firm to study the feasibility to extending the Greene River Trail.

The Greene County commissioners approved a $133,000 contract with Harshman CE Group to conduct a Greene River Trail Extension Study.

In January, the county received a $66,500 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to help offset the cost of a study to develop nine additional miles to the trail, from Old Ferry Road in Cumberland Township to Route 21 in Monongahela Township.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription