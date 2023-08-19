The Greene County commissioners approved a $133,000 contract with Harshman CE Group to conduct a Greene River Trail Extension Study.
In January, the county received a $66,500 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to help offset the cost of a study to develop nine additional miles to the trail, from Old Ferry Road in Cumberland Township to Route 21 in Monongahela Township.
The 7.24-mile trail starts in Millsboro at the Greene Cove Yacht Club and runs along the Upper Monongahela Water Trail, though the northern trail head is currently closed.
During their meeting on Thursday, the commissioners also unanimously authorized Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall to sign documents related to the improvement or replacement of Greene County Bridge 31, located in Franklin Township off of Route 217 in Morris Township at Patterson Creek. The bridge will be replaced by Widmer Engineering for a total cost of $292,200.08, including design and construction. The replacement will be funded through the Liquid Fuel and Grant Funds.
In other matters, commissioners also accepted three awards through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE): $82,400 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, $75,000 to rehabilitate seven rental units at Waynesburg House, and $250,000 for new construction and blight remediation under the county’s redevelopment authority.
