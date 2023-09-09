The Greene County commissioners approved funding for two Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP) projects that will benefit area farms.
At its Thursday meeting, the board awarded Phil Judy of Whiteley Township $251,734.40 for the addition of a heavy use area, including a covered manure stacking facility. The money will also go toward adding fencing, an access lane, animal trails and a watering facility to the property.
Additionally, James Willis of Jefferson will receive $14,868.50 to plant 40 trees at his beef farm, and add fencing, a livestock crossing area and watering facilities.
The state-funded ACAP was created through the Clean Streams Fund. The program provides financial and technical assistance for the implementation of best management practices on agricultural land across the state. It is administered by the State Conservation Commission to fund projects that will improve the environment and reduce pollution in streams, rivers and waterbodies.
Under bridge updates and improvements, commissioners approved a grant agreement contract between the county and the state Department of Transportation to perform repairs on a structurally deficient bridge in Perry Township. The contract is for $1,038,786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.