The Greene County commissioners voted to approve several agreements, contracts and grants.
At their meeting Thursday, the commissioners agreed to more than $29,000 in construction consultation fees for Widmer Engineering related to an ongoing bridge replacement project, paid for with state Department of Transportation and liquid fuels funds.
PennDOT is currently replacing the bridge on Mohr Road that crosses over Muddy Creek in Cumberland and Jefferson townships. The bridge, built in 1909, will be replaced with a single lane, spread box beam bridge. The project is expected to cost more than $500,000.
The commissioners also renewed a contract with Resource Technologies Corp., which handles coal appraisal for the county. The three-year contract will begin at $3,925 per month in 2023; $4,100 per month in 2024; and $4,200 per month in 2025.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to approve a $43,278 grant agreement between the county and the state for 911 statewide interconnectivity funding.
The county’s departments will also be getting some new technology. The commissioners approved the purchase of 19 HP mini desktop computers for various departments. The computers will cost more than $19,300.
All the votes were unanimous.
