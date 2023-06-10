The Greene County commissioners voted Thursday on 23 agreements for the maintenance of veterans’ graves throughout the township.
The agreements cover 2,660 graves. The county is paying $3 per grave, for a total of $7,980.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Greene County commissioners voted Thursday on 23 agreements for the maintenance of veterans’ graves throughout the township.
The agreements cover 2,660 graves. The county is paying $3 per grave, for a total of $7,980.
The number of graves varies by cemetery. The most are in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Perry Township, with 378 veterans’ graves, and Laurel Point Cemetery in Cumberland Township, with 369. Among the smallest of the 23 cemeteries is Old Swartz Cemetery in Morris Township, where the county is paying $6 for the maintenance of two graves.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the contracts are typically with residents who live near the cemeteries, or the cemetery administrators or groundskeepers.
According to Belding, the program to care for and maintain veterans’ graves typically takes place between the lead-up to Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.