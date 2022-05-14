The Greene County commissioners voted Thursday to allocate more than $570,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding across four projects.
In Wayne Township, those funds will be used for rehabilitation of Brave Water and Sewage Authority sand bed filtration, while in Cumberland Township it will go toward housing rehabilitation.
Franklin Township will get a water line extension along School House Road, which serves seven homes. In Waynesburg, CDBG funds will pay for ADA accessibility to the Bowlby Library.
“We’re trying leverage non-county funding for a lot of community development and programs, and this is a good example of it,” said Mike Belding, chairman of the board of commissioners.
The commissioners also voted on issues related to the replacement of the bridge on Mohr Road that crosses Muddy Creek in Cumberland and Jefferson townships.
They voted on an amendment to the county’s reimbursement agreement with the state Department of Transportation to add construction phase costs, adding $265,000 on top of a $1.2 million contract.
The commissioners also approved a change to their agreement with Widmer Engineering to add construction inspection to the project, an additional $110,000.
Last fall, Greene County officials announced they had been awarded $500,000 from the HOME Investment Partnership Program. That money provides forgivable, no interest loans to qualified homeowners for home repairs.
The commissioners approved more than $300,000 of that funding to go to seven homes throughout the county.