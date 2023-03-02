The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from graduating seniors for the annual Chamber of Commerce scholarship it will award this May for $1,500. In addition, the winner will receive a laptop from PCsquared in Waynesburg.
The scholarship program is open to any Greene County resident who will be a graduating high school senior in 2023.
The chamber urges all high school seniors who have been accepted to a college or technical school as an incoming freshman this fall and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better while in high school to apply.
Applicants must write an essay and list their school activities and local community involvement. Applications are available from the chamber website at greenechamber.org
Completed applications must be submitted by April 13. The winner will be announced in early May, and the award will be presented at the chamber‘s monthly general membership luncheon in May at Waynesburg University.
