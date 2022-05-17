Greene County will receive $1 million for the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites.
The funding is part of more than $254 million in federal funding being allocated to 265 communities, according to a press release from Greene County.
Brownfield sites include abandoned mines, factories, landfills and gas stations that can contain hazardous materials such as asbestos or lead. There are more than 450,000 of these sites in the United States.
According to the release, Greene County will receive two $500,000 grants. The first will go toward reviewing sites that have potential for development. The assessments will determine if the sites are currently contaminated.
The other grant will go toward removing and disposing railroad ties in the Mather area of Morgan Township.
To learn more or add properties to the county’s inventory, citizens are welcome to attend the Greene County Brownfield Redevelopment Advisory Committee meetings. The committee meets quarterly, with the next meeting scheduled for June 14.
For more information contact the Greene County Planning and Community Development at 724-852-5260.