Taxes will remain steady in Greene County as the commissioners adopted the final 2023 budget Thursday.
The more than $19.5 million budget is balanced, though the commissioners noted in a news release that expenses have increased by about $300,000 over last year. This increase is offset by Act 13 funding and American Rescue Plan funds.
“Although long-term fiscal concerns remain as we continue to seek additional positive, diverse economic drivers, we have settled into a stable budget pattern for the near future,” said Mike Belding, chair of the board of commissioners.
According to the news release, total expenses in 2020 were the lowest they had been since 2015, and that administrative expenses dropped 13.9% from 2019 to 2020.
“If you consider all the economic impacts of the last year – inflation rates, and increasing medical and personnel costs – we are happy with the slight increase presented in this budget,” said Commissioner Betsy McClure. “Our departments and staff have worked extremely hard in managing costs and increasing the successful applications for grant opportunities to offset eligible costs.”
